Newborn Baby Rescued in 12 Hours: ASHA Worker Among Detained in Odisha

A newborn baby boy, just a day old, was allegedly abducted from a government hospital in Odisha's Balasore district. Authorities quickly sprang into action, recovering the infant within 12 hours. Two women, including an ASHA worker, have been detained in connection with the incident, according to police officials on Monday.

The incident occurred on June 9 when the baby vanished from the Balasore district headquarters hospital. A police complaint was promptly filed by the child's grandmother, Minati Dandpat, who suspected ASHA worker Sandhyarani Patra's involvement.

Police Superintendent Sagarika Nath reported that the baby was successfully traced to the Baliapal area of the district. This comes after a similar incident on April 4, when another newborn was stolen and later found in Remuna area's Durgadevi village.

