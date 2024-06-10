Left Menu

Newborn Baby Rescued in 12 Hours: ASHA Worker Among Detained in Odisha

A one-day-old baby boy was allegedly stolen from a government hospital in Odisha's Balasore district but was rescued within 12 hours. Two women, including an ASHA worker, have been detained. The baby was found following a police complaint lodged by the baby's grandmother, Minati Dandpat.

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 10-06-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 23:10 IST
Newborn Baby Rescued in 12 Hours: ASHA Worker Among Detained in Odisha
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A newborn baby boy, just a day old, was allegedly abducted from a government hospital in Odisha's Balasore district. Authorities quickly sprang into action, recovering the infant within 12 hours. Two women, including an ASHA worker, have been detained in connection with the incident, according to police officials on Monday.

The incident occurred on June 9 when the baby vanished from the Balasore district headquarters hospital. A police complaint was promptly filed by the child's grandmother, Minati Dandpat, who suspected ASHA worker Sandhyarani Patra's involvement.

Police Superintendent Sagarika Nath reported that the baby was successfully traced to the Baliapal area of the district. This comes after a similar incident on April 4, when another newborn was stolen and later found in Remuna area's Durgadevi village.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024