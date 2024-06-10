MH Cyber's 1930 Helpline Stalls Rs 223 Crore Fraud Amidst Rs 2379 Cr Scams

The Maharashtra Cyber cell has announced a significant milestone in its ongoing investigations into fraud cases totaling Rs 2379.51 crore between 2021 and May 2024. Thanks to the 1930 helpline, Rs 222.99 crore has been put on hold, providing a measure of relief. An official confirmed the achievement on Monday.

Equipped with 23 active lines and a dedicated team of 110 personnel, the helpline addresses between 2500 and 3000 calls daily. Among these, 10 officials are focused exclusively on follow-up procedures and liaising with banks and law enforcement agencies to speed up the resolution of complaints.

Part of the MH Dial 1930 Project, the initiative employs state-of-the-art software and hardware to resolve citizens' complaints more effectively. Cloud telephonic servers have been deployed to boost bandwidth and accommodate more callers. These efforts have led to a notable increase in both registered fraud amounts and the sums placed on hold.

