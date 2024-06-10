Left Menu

Sudan Crisis: Over 10 Million Internally Displaced Amid Escalating Conflict

Sudan's internal conflict has displaced over 10 million people, with an additional 2 million fleeing to neighboring countries. The warring parties' failure to allow humanitarian aid exacerbates the crisis, threatening widespread starvation. The situation highlights the urgent need for international intervention.

The number of internally displaced people in Sudan has surged beyond 10 million as ongoing conflict forces about a quarter of the nation's population from their homes, the UN migration agency reported to The Associated Press on Monday.

According to the International Organization for Migration spokesman Mohammedali Abunajela, over 2 million people have fled to neighboring countries such as Chad, South Sudan, and Egypt. He noted that 2.8 million of the displaced had already left their homes prior to the current conflict.

"Imagine a city the size of London being displaced. That's what it's like, but it's happening with the constant threat of crossfire, famine, disease, and brutal ethnic and gender-based violence," stated IOM Director-General Amy Pope.

Sudan's latest conflict ignited in April of the previous year as escalating tensions between military leaders and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces erupted into open combat in Khartoum and several other regions.

The conflict has devastated Sudan, claiming over 14,000 lives and injuring thousands more, pushing the nation to the brink of famine.

In recent warnings, the UN food agency cautioned the warring factions about the severe risk of widespread starvation and death across Darfur and other regions if humanitarian aid is blocked. Pope called for a unified international response, noting that less than 20% of requested funds for humanitarian aid have been received.

The combined number of refugees and internally displaced individuals now represents more than a quarter of Sudan's 47 million population.

