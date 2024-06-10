Left Menu

RSF Attack Closes Main Hospital in Darfur Amid Escalating Violence

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have attacked and looted the South Hospital in al-Fasher, Darfur. This action forced the hospital to close, further straining the city's remaining medical facilities. Doctors Without Borders condemned the attack, calling it a severe violation amidst ongoing conflicts in Sudan.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 10-06-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 23:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched an assault on South Hospital in al-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, forcing its closure, according to an international aid group.

In a statement, Doctors Without Borders revealed that the RSF fired shots at medical staff and patients, resulting in significant damage and causing the remaining medical facilities in the city to be overstretched. Images shared by local media displayed the hospital's abandoned wards with damaged equipment and blood stains.

Michel Lacharite, head of emergency operations at Doctors Without Borders, condemned the RSF's actions. 'Opening fire inside a hospital is a severe violation,' he stated. Amid the attack, most patients and medical staff managed to escape. The World Health Organization and the United Nations have also criticized the RSF's actions, highlighting their impact on civilians and the healthcare system.

