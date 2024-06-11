Left Menu

Palestinian Leadership Supports UN's Ceasefire Plan

Palestinian presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh confirmed support for any resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, aligning with the latest UN Security Council resolution. The spokesperson emphasized the importance of preserving Palestinian land unity.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 11-06-2024 01:58 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 01:58 IST
Palestinian Leadership Supports UN's Ceasefire Plan
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Palestinian presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh said on Monday that the presidency is with any resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and preserves Palestinian land unity.

Abu Rudeineh's comments came in response to the latest UN Security Council resolution backing a plan for a ceasefire in Gaza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024