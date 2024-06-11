Palestinian Leadership Supports UN's Ceasefire Plan
Palestinian presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh confirmed support for any resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, aligning with the latest UN Security Council resolution. The spokesperson emphasized the importance of preserving Palestinian land unity.
Palestinian presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh said on Monday that the presidency is with any resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and preserves Palestinian land unity.
Abu Rudeineh's comments came in response to the latest UN Security Council resolution backing a plan for a ceasefire in Gaza.
