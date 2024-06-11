Congress Alleges Rs 2,000 Crore Land Scam in Gujarat Involving IAS Officer

The Congress party in Gujarat on Tuesday leveled grave allegations against IAS officer Aayush Oak, accusing him of complicity in a Rs 2,000 crore land scam. The accusations followed the state government's suspension of Oak over charges of negligence related to a revenue land matter during his tenure as Surat collector.

Congress leader Darshan Nayak, addressing the media, claimed that Oak had unlawfully entered the name of a tenant farmer into government land records, leading to a significant financial loss for the state. Nayak disclosed that he had earlier contacted Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for an investigation into Oak's actions.

The General Administration Department's (GAD) order on Oak's suspension corroborated the accusation of mishandling land revenue matters. The Congress party has called for a deeper inquiry and legal action against Oak and others allegedly involved in the scam.

