Telangana High Court Orders Swift Action on BJP Leader's Complaint Against CM
The Telangana High Court has instructed a lower court to expedite proceedings on a BJP leader’s complaint against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The complaint alleges misleading remarks made during the recent Lok Sabha election campaign. The Special Judicial First Class Magistrate for Excise Cases is directed to resolve the matter promptly.
The Telangana High Court has mandated a lower court to speed up the proceedings regarding a private complaint filed by a BJP leader against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. This complaint is rooted in alleged controversial remarks made by the Chief Minister during the recent Lok Sabha election campaign, targeting the BJP.
Earlier, Telangana BJP general secretary Kasam Venkateshwarulu had lodged a private complaint in the Special JFCM for Excise Cases, accusing the chief minister of falsely claiming on May 4 that the BJP, if elected, would amend the Constitution and dismantle reservations.
Following an adjournment of the case to July 6, Venkateshwarulu sought intervention from the High Court. The High Court has subsequently directed the lower court to address the complaint on a daily basis and expedite the judicial process.
