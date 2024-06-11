Security Forces Eliminate Terrorist in Kathua Encounter

Security forces successfully eliminated one terrorist following an attack on a village near the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police reported on Tuesday evening. A comprehensive operation is currently underway to flush out the remaining terrorists.

This incident in the Jammu region comes just days after terrorists targeted a bus transporting pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra, causing the bus to veer off the road and plunge into a deep gorge. The tragic event resulted in the deaths of nine individuals and injuries to 41 others.

The terrorists launched their assault on Saida Sukhal village, near Koota Mode in the Hiranagar sector, approximately 60 km from the district center, a police spokesperson confirmed. The subsequent search operation led to the death of one terrorist.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated that he is in regular communication with top civil and police officials in the district, which falls under his Udhampur parliamentary constituency, as well as with a local villager whose home was attacked by the terrorists. Police and security forces were dispatched to the village after suspicious movement of three individuals was detected around 7.45 pm.

Gunshots, believed to be fired by the suspected terrorists, were heard after some villagers raised an alarm. A massive search operation is ongoing to neutralize the terrorists, officials confirmed.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh continued, "I am in continuous contact with DC (deputy commissioner) Kathua, Sh Rakesh Minhas, following the terrorist attack on a house in Saida village in the Hiranagar sector close to the International Border. I am also in touch with SSP Kathua, Sh Anayat Ali Choudhary, who is present at the scene. The house owner who was attacked (name not disclosed) is in contact via mobile. Joint police and paramilitary operations are ongoing," the minister stated on social media platform 'X'.

Singh confirmed the killing of one terrorist and assured that he and his office are closely monitoring the developments.

