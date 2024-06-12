West Bengal Government Implements Major IPS Reshuffle Post-Election

In a sweeping move soon after the Lok Sabha elections, the West Bengal government announced a major reshuffle of its Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

A high-profile appointment includes Koteswara Rao as the new Superintendent of Police (SP) for the Sunderban Police District, according to an official spokesperson. Numerous other officers also received new postings, a shift that follows the Election Commission of India's earlier transfers during the election period.

Among other key appointments, Saumya Roy has been made Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the South-West division of Kolkata Police. Avijit Banerjee has been named SP of Purulia district, while Dhritiman Sarkar will serve as SP of Paschim Medinipur district. Further, Rahul De is set to become the DC of the Special Task Force (STF) for Kolkata Police.

