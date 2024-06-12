Left Menu

West Bengal Government Implements Major IPS Reshuffle Post-Election

Following the Lok Sabha elections, the West Bengal government has undertaken a significant reshuffle of its IPS officers. Key assignments include Koteswara Rao as SP of Sunderban Police District and various other officials being appointed to new roles. These changes come after several officials were reassigned by the Election Commission of India during the electoral process.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-06-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 00:05 IST
West Bengal Government Implements Major IPS Reshuffle Post-Election
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping move soon after the Lok Sabha elections, the West Bengal government announced a major reshuffle of its Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

A high-profile appointment includes Koteswara Rao as the new Superintendent of Police (SP) for the Sunderban Police District, according to an official spokesperson. Numerous other officers also received new postings, a shift that follows the Election Commission of India's earlier transfers during the election period.

Among other key appointments, Saumya Roy has been made Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the South-West division of Kolkata Police. Avijit Banerjee has been named SP of Purulia district, while Dhritiman Sarkar will serve as SP of Paschim Medinipur district. Further, Rahul De is set to become the DC of the Special Task Force (STF) for Kolkata Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024