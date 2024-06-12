U.S. to Unveil New Sanctions and Export Controls Against Russia at G7 Summit
The U.S. will announce new sanctions and export controls against Russia during the G7 summit in southern Italy later this week, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.
The U.S. and leaders of the nation's largest economies have imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia for its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and Kirby said they would add a new set of "impactful" sanctions and export controls that target entities and networks helping Russia to fight its war. "We're going to continue to drive up costs for the Russian war machine," Kirby said.
