Left Menu

Nigel Farage Faces Another Attack During Campaign: 28-Year-Old Man Charged

British police have charged a 28-year-old man with threatening behaviour after he hurled objects at Nigel Farage during an election event. This marks the second attack on Farage since he announced his candidacy. Pro-Brexit campaigner Farage remains undeterred, while lawmaker safety continues to be a growing concern in Britain.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 17:53 IST
Nigel Farage Faces Another Attack During Campaign: 28-Year-Old Man Charged

British police said they had charged a 28-year old man with using threatening behaviour after he hurled objects at Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain's Reform Party, during an election campaign event.

It was the second attack on anti-immigration campaigner Farage since he announced he was standing in next month's election. Last week a 25-year-old woman was charged with assault for throwing a drink in his face. Farage has now been offered additional private security by Britain's interior ministry, Sky News reported.

Pro-Brexit campaigner Farage was travelling through Barnsley in northern England, waving to crowds from an open top bus on Tuesday, when a man threw what appeared to be large pieces of broken stone at him but missed, footage on social media showed. Police said on Wednesday they had charged Josh Greally with using threatening, abusive, insulting words and behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence.

As the figurehead of euroscepticism and anti-immigration sentiment, Farage has long been a divisive figure in Britain. After the latest attack, he said he would not be cowed by a "violent left-wing mob". While the interior ministry said it did not comment on individual security arrangements, officials have said all election candidates have access to personal security guidance, briefings on situational awareness and cyber security help, with those at risk also provided with close protection.

Lawmaker safety has become a bigger issue in Britain. Earlier this year

, a number of politicians told Reuters they were worried for their safety due to public anger over Gaza. Greally was released on bail and will appear in court on June 26, the police statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024