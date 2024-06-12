Left Menu

Emirati Businessman Cancels TV Channel Launch in Lebanon Amid Threats

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, a prominent Emirati businessman, has canceled plans to launch a new television channel in Lebanon citing physical threats and security challenges. The Al Habtoor Group has lodged complaints and is now seeking alternatives due to insurmountable safety obstacles. The project aimed to offer cultural, social, and sports programming.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 12-06-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 18:02 IST
Emirati Businessman Cancels TV Channel Launch in Lebanon Amid Threats
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A wealthy Emirati businessman has scrapped plans to launch a new television channel in Lebanon, with his company alleging he and his staff had faced physical threats. Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor's Dubai-based Al Habtoor Group conglomerate announced on Tuesday it had cancelled the launch of the television channel, which aimed to initially broadcast cultural, social and sporting programmes.

Al Habtoor Group cited "severe security challenges", including what it called physical threats against its founder and chairman, Khalaf Al Habtoor, and staff members. It said it had lodged criminal and civil complaints in Lebanon and elsewhere against those it said had menaced the Group and staff.

"Following the project announcement, the group encountered a barrage of orchestrated campaigns including accusations, slander, and threats," Al Habtoor Group said in a statement. It did not identify who it believed had been implicated in the "orchestrated campaigns". The company thanked Lebanese Minister of Information Ziad Makary for his support.

"We have encountered insurmountable obstacles that exceed what can reasonably be borne regarding the safety and security of our team," Khalaf Al Habtoor said. "We find ourselves compelled to seek an alternative to launching the project from Lebanon," he said, citing a lack of necessary security and stability to proceed with the launch.

Makary told Reuters he regretted Al Habtoor's decision. Asked about allegations of threats against Al Habtoor and his staff, Makary said: "We were prepared even if there were any threats to address them." Al Habtoor Group's business interests span construction, real estate, and hospitality in the Middle East, Europe and the United States. The Group has two Hilton hotels in Lebanon.

Khalaf Al Habtoor, a prominent Dubai businessman, has in the past been critical of Lebanon's Hezbollah, the heavily armed, Shi'ite Muslim militant group backed by Iran. Hezbollah has been declared a terrorist group by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, other Gulf states and the United States. The Sunni Muslim-ruled Gulf states, including the UAE, were once major investors in Lebanon but now largely shun it over Hezbollah, whose political party also sits in the parliament.

In 2018, Khalaf Al Habtoor said the Americans, Israelis and Europeans could "dismantle the threat of Hezbollah and rescue the Lebanese", according to the Al Habtoor Group website. He told a conference at the time: "The Lebanese are prisoners in their country. Members of Hezbollah are forming the government in Lebanon, I cannot understand it. We should not accept this." (Additional reporting by Laila Bassam in Beirut; writing by Alexander Cornwell; Yousef Saba in Dubai; editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024