Left Menu

Pakistan's Ambitious Budget Targets & IMF Bailout Hopes

The Pakistan government aims for a budget deficit of 6.9% of GDP and tax revenue of 13 trillion rupees, seeking to strengthen its case for a new IMF bailout deal. Despite economic challenges, recent stabilisation measures and falling inflation have created optimism about growth prospects.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 19:08 IST
Pakistan's Ambitious Budget Targets & IMF Bailout Hopes
AI Generated Representative Image

Pakistan government will target a budget deficit of 6.9% of its GDP and total tax revenue of 13 trillion rupees in the fiscal year starting July 1, the country's finance minister said in his budget speech on Wednesday. Analysts expect the budget for the fiscal year to June 2025 to set ambitious fiscal targets as it looks to strengthen the case for a new bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund.

Its in economic review on Tuesday, the government said GDP would expand 2.4% in the current year, missing the budgeted target of 3.5%, despite revenues being up 30% on year, and the fiscal and current account deficits being under control. While Pakistan is expected to stick to fiscal prudence under a new IMF programme, growth is expected to stay constrained, said Abid Suleri of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute think tank.

"Many of the measures taken to achieve fiscal sustainability will impact growth negatively, at least in the near future," he added. Pakistan is in talks with the IMF for a loan estimated to range from $6 billion to $8 billion, as it seeks to avert a default for an economy growing at the slowest pace in the region.

But a recent economic uptick following stabilisation measures and falling inflation, as well as an interest rate cut by the central bank on Monday, have made the government optimistic about prospects for growth. The key policy rate could fall further this year and economic growth would continue to rise, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb had told reporters a day before presenting his first budget.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024