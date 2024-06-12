Greek-Owned Cargo Ship Attacked Near Yemen's Red Sea Port

A Greek-owned cargo ship was struck by a small craft off Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah and was not under command of the crew after sustaining damage in its engine room, maritime security firms and shipping sources said on Wednesday.

The Liberian-flagged vessel, Tutor, was hit about 67.7 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah, said British security firm Ambrey, and the incident bore the hallmarks of an attack by Yemen's Houthi militia. "The vessel aligned with the Houthi target profile at the time of the incident," Ambrey said in an advisory note.

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a small, 5-7 metres long craft of white colour collided with the cargo ship's stern. A Greek shipping ministry source said the vessel was also attacked from the air. The shipmaster reported that the vessel was taking on water and was not under command of the crew, UKMTO said in an updated report. It said the vessel was being assisted by military authorities, without providing details.

The ship was sailing to India when it was hit, said the Greek ministry source, confirming the incident. "It was hit twice by air and by sea. There are no reports of injuries," the official said, on condition of anonymity.

The vessel's manager was not immediately available for comment. Houthi militants, who control Yemen's capital and most populous areas, have attacked international shipping in the Red Sea region since November in solidarity with the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas, drawing retaliatory U.S. and British strikes since February.

