Pregnant Teen Escapes Shelter Home, Triggers Massive Search Operation

Mou, 17-year-old and pregnant, disappeared from a local shelter home, sparking considerable concern and a massive search effort. Surveillance footage captured her fleeing early Tuesday morning, leaving staff scrambling to comprehend her abrupt exit.

The young girl, a rape and abduction victim, was brought to the shelter home on June 3 for her safety. However, her recent actions, including informing other children of her intent to escape, have raised questions about the institution's security measures.

Local police have classified the incident under Indian Penal Code section 363 for abduction and are intensifying efforts to locate the missing teenager.

