Left Menu

Pregnant Teen Escapes Shelter Home, Triggers Massive Search Operation

A 17-year-old pregnant rape victim has gone missing from a shelter home. She was last seen on CCTV climbing stairs and escaping through the main gate. Authorities have launched a search operation and registered an FIR under the Indian Penal Code section 363 for abduction.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 12-06-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 21:12 IST
Pregnant Teen Escapes Shelter Home, Triggers Massive Search Operation
rape victim
  • Country:
  • India

Mou, 17-year-old and pregnant, disappeared from a local shelter home, sparking considerable concern and a massive search effort. Surveillance footage captured her fleeing early Tuesday morning, leaving staff scrambling to comprehend her abrupt exit.

The young girl, a rape and abduction victim, was brought to the shelter home on June 3 for her safety. However, her recent actions, including informing other children of her intent to escape, have raised questions about the institution's security measures.

Local police have classified the incident under Indian Penal Code section 363 for abduction and are intensifying efforts to locate the missing teenager.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024