Clash in Greater Noida: Unauthorized Occupants Attack Officials During Anti-Encroachment Drive

Government officials in Greater Noida faced resistance from unauthorized occupants during an anti-encroachment operation. Stone-pelting resulted in injuries on both sides. The police have initiated a probe into the incident as tensions remain high among local villagers.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 12-06-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 23:20 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In Greater Noida, a tense confrontation unfolded as Uttar Pradesh government officials were attacked by unauthorized occupants during an anti-encroachment drive. The incident, which took place in Itehda village, led to a police investigation.

A villager sustained injuries amid the chaos, while officials from the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) who had acquired the land reported facing strong opposition. Stones were hurled at the officials, causing injuries.

According to Additional DCP (Central Noida) Hirdesh Katheriya, law and order was maintained in the area, and an ACP is now investigating the complaint. The GNIDA had previously compensated most farmers for the land, but unauthorized construction persisted. Protests erupted following the clash, and demands were made for an FIR against the involved parties.

