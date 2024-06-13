French Citizen Louis Arnaud Released from Iranian Prison
President Emmanuel Macron announced the release of Louis Arnaud, one of four French citizens held in Iran since 2022. Arnaud, who was sentenced to five years in prison, will return to France after significant efforts, particularly from Oman, to secure his freedom.
President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that Louis Arnaud, one of four French citizens held in Iran since 2022 and who had been sentenced to five years in prison in November, has been released.
"Louis Arnaud is free. He will be in France tomorrow after a long incarceration in Iran," Macron said on X, thanking Oman in particular for its role in obtaining his release.
