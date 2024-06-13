Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Lives in Ghaziabad

In a devastating incident, five individuals lost their lives and two sustained injuries when a fire erupted in a residential building in Ghaziabad, authorities reported on Thursday.

Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit triggered the blaze. The fire broke out on the ground floor and swiftly engulfed the higher levels, trapping the residents inside. Local police and fire services rushed to the scene and managed to rescue a woman and a child.

Ghaziabad Additional Police Commissioner Dinesh Kumar P confirmed that the deceased have been identified as Saiful Rehman (35), his wife Nazira (32), their children Isra (7) and Faiz (7 months), and a relative, Farheen alias Parveen (25). The injured were taken to GTB Hospital in Delhi for treatment.

