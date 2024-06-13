Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives, Including Toddler, in Raisar

Three lives, among them a toddler, were abruptly ended in a tragic collision in Raisar early Thursday, as a car and truck met head-on before both plunged into a ditch, police reported.

Station House Officer Mahendra Singh Shekhawat detailed that the incident occurred around 12.30 am. All victims were relatives from Uttar Pradesh, returning from Khatu Shaymji in Sikar when the car struck the truck and careened off the road. The truck followed suit, falling onto the car below. The truck driver fled immediately, Shekhawat stated.

Victims included Ravi (28), his sister Rinki (24), her husband Ankit (30), and their daughter Devki (3). While Ravi, Ankit, and Devki succumbed to their injuries, Rinki remains hospitalized. The police indicated that the bodies will be released to the family post-mortem.

