Horrific Discovery: Flesh Found in Ice Cream Ordered Online

A man from Malad, Mumbai, discovered a piece of flesh with a nail in his ice cream. He lodged a complaint both online and with local police after the company failed to respond. Authorities have sent the flesh for forensic examination to determine its origin. Investigation is ongoing.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 12:39 IST
A horrifying case has emerged from Malad, Mumbai, where a man discovered a piece of flesh with a nail embedded in an ice cream cone he ordered online, police confirmed on Thursday.

The alarming find, suspected to be part of a human finger, happened on Wednesday afternoon. The complainant, a 26-year-old medical postgraduate, found the grisly item while eating a butterscotch ice cream cone from the Yummo company.

In the absence of an adequate response from the ice cream company, the distressed customer preserved the flesh in an ice bag and approached Malad police. Authorities have since registered a case against the ice cream company and sent the flesh for forensic examination. The investigation is currently underway.

