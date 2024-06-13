Supreme Court Directs Delhi to Approach UYRB for Water Supply

In a critical decision on Thursday, the Supreme Court directed the Delhi government to seek water supply from the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) following a reversal from Himachal Pradesh, which announced it does not have surplus water.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Prasanna B Varale issued the directive, urging Delhi authorities to file an application to the UYRB by 5 pm for water on humanitarian grounds.

This development follows Himachal Pradesh's retraction of its earlier assurance that it could provide 136 cusecs of surplus water. The bench highlighted the complexity and sensitivity of inter-state water sharing and deferred the matter to the technically equipped UYRB, as outlined in a 1994 memorandum of understanding.

