Left Menu

Supreme Court Directs Delhi to Approach UYRB for Water Supply

The Supreme Court has instructed the Delhi government to apply to the Upper Yamuna River Board for water, after Himachal Pradesh backtracked on its earlier claim of having surplus water. The court emphasized that water-sharing issues are complex and should be handled by designated bodies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 13:04 IST
Supreme Court Directs Delhi to Approach UYRB for Water Supply
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical decision on Thursday, the Supreme Court directed the Delhi government to seek water supply from the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) following a reversal from Himachal Pradesh, which announced it does not have surplus water.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Prasanna B Varale issued the directive, urging Delhi authorities to file an application to the UYRB by 5 pm for water on humanitarian grounds.

This development follows Himachal Pradesh's retraction of its earlier assurance that it could provide 136 cusecs of surplus water. The bench highlighted the complexity and sensitivity of inter-state water sharing and deferred the matter to the technically equipped UYRB, as outlined in a 1994 memorandum of understanding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024