Explosion Near Vessel in Red Sea: A Growing Threat to Maritime Trade

The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported an explosion near a vessel 82 nautical miles northwest of Yemen's Hodeidah. The explosion, which did not cause damage, follows repeated Houthi drone and missile strikes in the region, escalating fears of broader conflict amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 19:35 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Thursday it has received a report of an explosion near a vessel 82 nautical miles northwest of Yemen's Hodeidah, the latest reported attack on shipping in the Red Sea.

The captain of a merchant vessel reported an explosion in close proximity to the vessel, but no damage was reported and all crew were safe, UKMTO said in an updated advisory note. "The vessel is proceeding to its next port of call", UKMTO added.

Houthis have made repeated drone and missile strikes on ships in the crucial shipping channels of the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden since November. This has forced shippers to re-route cargo to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa and has stoked fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spread and destabilise the Middle East.

The Houthi militia, which controls the most populous parts of Yemen and is aligned with Iran, says it is acting in solidarity with Palestinians fighting

