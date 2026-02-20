Left Menu

Drone Strikes Devastate Aid Convoy in Kordofan's Ongoing Conflict

A drone strike targeting an aid convoy in Sudan's Kordofan region killed three and injured four, amid ongoing conflict between the Sudanese military and Rapid Support Forces. This incident marks ongoing violence that hinders aid operations, with worsened conditions in February due to drone warfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 20-02-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:44 IST
Drone Strikes Devastate Aid Convoy in Kordofan's Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

An aid convoy en route to central Sudan's Kordofan region was struck by drone attacks on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to four aid workers. The Sudan Doctors Network reported that the convoy, carrying essential food and supplies, was bound for the city of Kadugli and the town of Dilling when it was hit in the Kartala area by drones allegedly from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

This incident is part of a larger conflict that commenced in April 2023 between the RSF and the Sudanese military, claiming at least 40,000 lives and displacing 12 million, according to WHO estimates. Aid groups fear the death toll is significantly understated due to inaccessible regions. Intensified drone attacks in Kordofan are impeding humanitarian efforts despite the military's claims of regaining control in the area.

A UN convoy successfully delivered aid to over 130,000 people in Dilling and Kadugli, marking the most significant delivery in months. However, similar attacks on convoys persist, including a recent strike on a World Food Program vehicle. A UN-backed report has accused the RSF of crimes in North Darfur, leading to US sanctions against RSF commanders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Struggles with Moderate Air Quality: A Persistent Challenge

Mumbai Struggles with Moderate Air Quality: A Persistent Challenge

 India
2
India Scrutinizes Middle East Exposure Amid US-Iran Tensions

India Scrutinizes Middle East Exposure Amid US-Iran Tensions

 India
3
Australia's Bowlers Dominate: Oman Crumbles in T20 Finale

Australia's Bowlers Dominate: Oman Crumbles in T20 Finale

 Global
4
Supreme Court Overturns Trump's National Emergency Tariffs: A New Chapter for Global Trade

Supreme Court Overturns Trump's National Emergency Tariffs: A New Chapter fo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026