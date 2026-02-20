Drone Strikes Devastate Aid Convoy in Kordofan's Ongoing Conflict
A drone strike targeting an aid convoy in Sudan's Kordofan region killed three and injured four, amid ongoing conflict between the Sudanese military and Rapid Support Forces. This incident marks ongoing violence that hinders aid operations, with worsened conditions in February due to drone warfare.
- Country:
- Egypt
An aid convoy en route to central Sudan's Kordofan region was struck by drone attacks on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to four aid workers. The Sudan Doctors Network reported that the convoy, carrying essential food and supplies, was bound for the city of Kadugli and the town of Dilling when it was hit in the Kartala area by drones allegedly from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
This incident is part of a larger conflict that commenced in April 2023 between the RSF and the Sudanese military, claiming at least 40,000 lives and displacing 12 million, according to WHO estimates. Aid groups fear the death toll is significantly understated due to inaccessible regions. Intensified drone attacks in Kordofan are impeding humanitarian efforts despite the military's claims of regaining control in the area.
A UN convoy successfully delivered aid to over 130,000 people in Dilling and Kadugli, marking the most significant delivery in months. However, similar attacks on convoys persist, including a recent strike on a World Food Program vehicle. A UN-backed report has accused the RSF of crimes in North Darfur, leading to US sanctions against RSF commanders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Mission Finds ‘Hallmarks of Genocide’ in RSF Campaign Against Non-Arab Communities in Sudan
Urgent Funding Needed to Prevent Humanitarian Crisis in Somalia
US Sanctions Three RSF Commanders for Atrocities in Darfur
Sudan: Genocide Hallmarks Emerge in RSF's Brutal Darfur Campaign
Escalating Tensions: Unabated Violence and Humanitarian Crisis in the Israeli-Occupied West Bank