Inspector Caught Red-Handed: ACB Nabs Hyderabad Cop in ₹3 Lakh Bribe Scandal

Inspector C Sudhakar of Hyderabad's Central Crime Station was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for taking a ₹3 lakh bribe. Initially demanding ₹15 lakh, he accepted ₹3 lakh for an official favor. Upon spotting ACB officials, he tried to flee but was captured. The case is under investigation.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-06-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 20:42 IST
In a significant stance against corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday apprehended Inspector C Sudhakar of Hyderabad's Central Crime Station (CCS) for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹3 lakh. The officer was caught red-handed following a complaint that he had initially demanded ₹15 lakh to offer an official favor.

The ACB officials acted promptly and detained Sudhakar while he was accepting the bribe amount. Upon noticing the presence of ACB personnel, Sudhakar abandoned the bag containing the illicit money and attempted to flee. However, ACB officials gave chase and apprehended him on the road, the agency confirmed.

The bribe was solicited to sway an investigation and case outcome in favor of the complainant. The improper and dishonest conduct of Inspector Sudhakar has sparked a thorough investigation into the matter, demonstrating the ACB's commitment to eradicating corruption within law enforcement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

