US Supreme Court Upholds Access to Mifepristone, Solidifies Abortion Rights

The US Supreme Court has unanimously upheld access to the abortion pill mifepristone, in a significant win for abortion rights supporters. The ruling came after anti-abortion groups failed to demonstrate legal standing to challenge the drug's availability.

Despite this landmark decision, access to mifepristone still depends heavily on state laws. Approximately half of the US states permit full access in accordance with federal regulations, while the rest have imposed varying restrictions.

The court's decision preserves the status quo but does not preclude future legal challenges. Legal experts have noted that other individuals or groups might present similar lawsuits, potentially affecting the drug's availability.

