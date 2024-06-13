Nuclear Propulsion: US Navy Submarine in Guantanamo Amid Russian Naval Exercises

In a formidable show of naval strength, a US Navy nuclear-powered submarine has arrived at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. This move comes as Russian warships gather in the Caribbean for extensive military exercises.

US Southern Command confirmed that the USS Helena, a fast attack submarine, entered Cuban waters near the American base on Thursday. Just a day earlier, a convoy of Russian naval vessels, including a frigate and a nuclear-powered submarine, arrived in Havana Bay post-Atlantic Ocean drills.

Pentagon officials have been keenly observing these drills but have assured that they do not constitute a threat to US security. This assurance follows President Joe Biden's recent authorization allowing Ukraine to use American weapons against Russia, prompting a potential asymmetrical response from President Vladimir Putin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)