Nuclear Propulsion: US Navy Submarine in Guantanamo Amid Russian Naval Exercises

A US Navy nuclear-powered submarine has docked at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in a strong posture amidst Russian naval exercises in the Caribbean. While US officials monitor the drills, they assure that the exercises, though significant, pose no threat to the United States.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 22:30 IST
In a formidable show of naval strength, a US Navy nuclear-powered submarine has arrived at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. This move comes as Russian warships gather in the Caribbean for extensive military exercises.

US Southern Command confirmed that the USS Helena, a fast attack submarine, entered Cuban waters near the American base on Thursday. Just a day earlier, a convoy of Russian naval vessels, including a frigate and a nuclear-powered submarine, arrived in Havana Bay post-Atlantic Ocean drills.

Pentagon officials have been keenly observing these drills but have assured that they do not constitute a threat to US security. This assurance follows President Joe Biden's recent authorization allowing Ukraine to use American weapons against Russia, prompting a potential asymmetrical response from President Vladimir Putin.

