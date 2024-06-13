UNHCR Chief Highlights Refugee Challenges Amid Global Crisis

The head of the UN refugee agency, Filippo Grandi, voiced his understanding of the Biden administration's newly enacted restrictions on asylum-seekers, while cautioning that aspects of the executive order might violate international refugee protection laws.

As the agency released its annual "Global Trends" report for 2023, it revealed a startling increase in forced displacement. The cumulative number of forcibly displaced people surged to 120 million last year, equivalent to Japan's entire population. Notably, three-fourths of these individuals resided in poor or middle-income countries, underscoring that refugee crises are not confined to affluent nations.

Grandi expressed deep regret over the global neglect of crises in Africa, specifically highlighting the 10.8 million displaced people in Sudan due to ongoing conflict since April 2023. He also pointed out that while the world focuses on refugees in Gaza and Ukraine, African crises remain largely unnoticed. Despite the challenges, Grandi praised the US's ambition to resettle 125,000 refugees as a shining example of American generosity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)