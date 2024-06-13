Left Menu

UNHCR Chief Highlights Refugee Challenges Amid Global Crisis

The UN refugee agency's leader, Filippo Grandi, expressed concerns over the Biden administration's new asylum restrictions. He highlighted the ongoing global refugee crisis, with over 120 million forcibly displaced people. Grandi emphasized the often-overlooked crises in Africa, including Sudan, and the complex refugee issues facing the United States.

The head of the UN refugee agency, Filippo Grandi, voiced his understanding of the Biden administration's newly enacted restrictions on asylum-seekers, while cautioning that aspects of the executive order might violate international refugee protection laws.

As the agency released its annual "Global Trends" report for 2023, it revealed a startling increase in forced displacement. The cumulative number of forcibly displaced people surged to 120 million last year, equivalent to Japan's entire population. Notably, three-fourths of these individuals resided in poor or middle-income countries, underscoring that refugee crises are not confined to affluent nations.

Grandi expressed deep regret over the global neglect of crises in Africa, specifically highlighting the 10.8 million displaced people in Sudan due to ongoing conflict since April 2023. He also pointed out that while the world focuses on refugees in Gaza and Ukraine, African crises remain largely unnoticed. Despite the challenges, Grandi praised the US's ambition to resettle 125,000 refugees as a shining example of American generosity.

