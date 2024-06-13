US Journalist Evan Gershkovich Faces Trial in Russia on Espionage Charges

US journalist Evan Gershkovich, detained in Russia on charges of espionage, is set to face trial in Yekaterinburg, authorities disclosed on Thursday.

Gershkovich, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, was accused of gathering secret information for the CIA. Russian prosecutors detailed the indictment, confirming the case's transfer to the Sverdlovsky Regional Court in Yekaterinburg.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller denounced the charges as baseless, emphasizing ongoing efforts to secure Gershkovich's release. "Evan has done nothing wrong. He should never have been arrested in the first place. Journalism is not a crime," Miller stated.

