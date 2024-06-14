Houthis Target Multiple Ships in Arabian and Red Sea
Yemen's Houthis targeted the Verbena ship in the Arabian Sea and the Seaguardian and Athina ships in the Red Sea, according to the group's military spokesman Yahya Saree in a televised speech on Thursday. The attacks highlight ongoing maritime conflicts involving Iran-aligned factions.
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 14-06-2024 01:36 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 01:36 IST
