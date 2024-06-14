Left Menu

Houthis Target Multiple Ships in Arabian and Red Sea

Yemen's Houthis targeted the Verbena ship in the Arabian Sea and the Seaguardian and Athina ships in the Red Sea, according to the group's military spokesman Yahya Saree in a televised speech on Thursday. The attacks highlight ongoing maritime conflicts involving Iran-aligned factions.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 14-06-2024 01:36 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 01:36 IST
Houthis Target Multiple Ships in Arabian and Red Sea
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Yemen's Houthis targeted Verbena ship in the Arabian sea and Seaguardian ship and Athina ship in the Red Sea, the Iran-aligned group's military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a televised speech on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024