Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Three Andhra Pradesh Migrant Workers Die in Kuwait Fire

The Andhra Pradesh government reported that three migrant workers from the state tragically lost their lives in a recent fire incident in Kuwait. The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) confirmed the identities of the deceased and is coordinating the repatriation of their mortal remains to their hometowns.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 14-06-2024 08:39 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 08:39 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Three Andhra Pradesh Migrant Workers Die in Kuwait Fire
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A recent fire incident in Kuwait has claimed the lives of three migrant workers from Andhra Pradesh, according to state officials. The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), which oversees NRI and migrant concerns, identified T Lokanandam from Srikakulam district, along with M Satyanarayana and M Eshwarudu from West Godavari district, as the deceased.

The identification was made based on information provided by Andhra Pradesh Bhavan (AP Bhavan) in New Delhi. In a press release on Thursday, APNRTS announced that it has already contacted the families involved, gathered additional information, and organized who will be receiving the mortal remains on behalf of the bereaved families at the airport.

Efforts are underway to coordinate with AP Bhavan to ensure the smooth transportation of the mortal remains back to India. The remains are expected to arrive in New Delhi by Friday afternoon, after which they will be sent to Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada airports for final transit to the hometowns of the deceased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing the Metaverse for Cultural Tourism: Enhancing the Silk Roads Experience

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024