Tragedy Strikes: Three Andhra Pradesh Migrant Workers Die in Kuwait Fire
The Andhra Pradesh government reported that three migrant workers from the state tragically lost their lives in a recent fire incident in Kuwait. The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) confirmed the identities of the deceased and is coordinating the repatriation of their mortal remains to their hometowns.
A recent fire incident in Kuwait has claimed the lives of three migrant workers from Andhra Pradesh, according to state officials. The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), which oversees NRI and migrant concerns, identified T Lokanandam from Srikakulam district, along with M Satyanarayana and M Eshwarudu from West Godavari district, as the deceased.
The identification was made based on information provided by Andhra Pradesh Bhavan (AP Bhavan) in New Delhi. In a press release on Thursday, APNRTS announced that it has already contacted the families involved, gathered additional information, and organized who will be receiving the mortal remains on behalf of the bereaved families at the airport.
Efforts are underway to coordinate with AP Bhavan to ensure the smooth transportation of the mortal remains back to India. The remains are expected to arrive in New Delhi by Friday afternoon, after which they will be sent to Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada airports for final transit to the hometowns of the deceased.
