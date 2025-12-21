Cyber Slavery: Rescue and Repatriation of Indian Victims
Seven Indian nationals trapped in Myanmar as 'cyber slaves' and forced into financial fraud were rescued following a probe led by the MBVV crime branch. Two victims who managed to escape revealed the scam, leading to the rescue operation. Four traffickers were arrested and charged with multiple offenses.
Seven Indian citizens, held captive as 'cyber slaves' in Myanmar and coerced into executing international financial scams, have been rescued by authorities and returned to India, stated a senior official of the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) crime branch on Saturday.
The clandestine operation to uncover the scam began after locals Syed Irtiis Fazal Abbas Hussain and Ammar Aslam Lakdawala escaped captivity and reported their ordeal, exposing a racket that falsely promised jobs in Bangkok but took them to a notorious scam hub in Myawaddy Township, Myanmar.
After successful coordination with the Indian Embassy in Yangon and utilizing critical digital data analysis, the Indian government facilitated the rescue of seven individuals, dismantling a criminal network involved in serious crimes, including human trafficking, and apprehending four suspects across multiple Indian cities.
