Cyber Slavery: Rescue and Repatriation of Indian Victims

Seven Indian citizens, held captive as 'cyber slaves' in Myanmar and coerced into executing international financial scams, have been rescued by authorities and returned to India, stated a senior official of the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) crime branch on Saturday.

The clandestine operation to uncover the scam began after locals Syed Irtiis Fazal Abbas Hussain and Ammar Aslam Lakdawala escaped captivity and reported their ordeal, exposing a racket that falsely promised jobs in Bangkok but took them to a notorious scam hub in Myawaddy Township, Myanmar.

After successful coordination with the Indian Embassy in Yangon and utilizing critical digital data analysis, the Indian government facilitated the rescue of seven individuals, dismantling a criminal network involved in serious crimes, including human trafficking, and apprehending four suspects across multiple Indian cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)