Left Menu

Cyber Slavery: Rescue and Repatriation of Indian Victims

Seven Indian nationals trapped in Myanmar as 'cyber slaves' and forced into financial fraud were rescued following a probe led by the MBVV crime branch. Two victims who managed to escape revealed the scam, leading to the rescue operation. Four traffickers were arrested and charged with multiple offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 21-12-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 08:19 IST
Cyber Slavery: Rescue and Repatriation of Indian Victims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Seven Indian citizens, held captive as 'cyber slaves' in Myanmar and coerced into executing international financial scams, have been rescued by authorities and returned to India, stated a senior official of the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) crime branch on Saturday.

The clandestine operation to uncover the scam began after locals Syed Irtiis Fazal Abbas Hussain and Ammar Aslam Lakdawala escaped captivity and reported their ordeal, exposing a racket that falsely promised jobs in Bangkok but took them to a notorious scam hub in Myawaddy Township, Myanmar.

After successful coordination with the Indian Embassy in Yangon and utilizing critical digital data analysis, the Indian government facilitated the rescue of seven individuals, dismantling a criminal network involved in serious crimes, including human trafficking, and apprehending four suspects across multiple Indian cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025