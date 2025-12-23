Goa Nightclub Owner Faces Legal Hurdles Amid Fire Tragedy

Legal challenges deepened on Tuesday for Ajay Gupta, co-owner of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Goa, after police filed charges of forgery against him.

Authorities allege Gupta used a fake health department certificate to secure a trade license for the establishment, leading to his booking at the Mapusa police station, according to a senior official.

Currently held in custody by Anjuna police, Gupta was arrested following a December 6 fire at the nightclub that resulted in 25 fatalities, amid accusations of gross safety violations.