Left Menu

Goa Nightclub Owner Faces Legal Hurdles Amid Fire Tragedy

Ajay Gupta, co-owner of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, is embroiled in legal troubles as Goa police charge him with forgery. Gupta allegedly used a fake certificate to obtain a trade license. The nightclub was the site of a fatal fire on December 6, killing 25 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:07 IST
Goa Nightclub Owner Faces Legal Hurdles Amid Fire Tragedy
  • Country:
  • India

Legal challenges deepened on Tuesday for Ajay Gupta, co-owner of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Goa, after police filed charges of forgery against him.

Authorities allege Gupta used a fake health department certificate to secure a trade license for the establishment, leading to his booking at the Mapusa police station, according to a senior official.

Currently held in custody by Anjuna police, Gupta was arrested following a December 6 fire at the nightclub that resulted in 25 fatalities, amid accusations of gross safety violations.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025