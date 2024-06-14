Tragic Homecoming: IAF Repatriates Bodies of Indian Fire Victims from Kuwait
An Indian Air Force flight returned to India with the mortal remains of 31 Indians who died in a fire in Kuwait's Al-Mangaf building. Among the victims, 23 were from Kerala, seven from Tamil Nadu, and one from Karnataka. The fire claimed the lives of 49 people in total.
An Indian Air Force (IAF) flight landed at the international airport on Friday, bearing the mortal remains of Indians who perished in the tragic fire in Kuwait.
The IAF C30J aircraft carried 31 bodies, of which 23 were Keralites, seven Tamilians, and one person from Karnataka, according to officials.
The tragic incident occurred on June 12 in Al-Mangaf, a building housing around 195 migrant workers, claiming a total of 49 lives. The majority of the victims were Indians, alongside Pakistani, Filipino, Egyptian, and Nepali nationals.
