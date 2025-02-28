U.S. Condemns Thailand's Repatriation of Uyghurs to China

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio sharply condemned Thailand's recent action of repatriating at least 40 Uyghurs to China. Rubio emphasized that this move violated international human rights protocols, particularly the U.N. Convention Against Torture, highlighting potential risks of torture and mistreatment for the Uyghur community.

Despite warnings from global human rights advocates, Thailand, a key U.S. ally, proceeded with the action. The United Nations had advised against returning the detained Uyghurs, asserting grave risks of irreversible harm. Beijing, however, refutes any wrongdoing and insists that the Uyghurs were sent back legally.

Rubio, a vocal supporter of Uyghur rights, urged international governments to refrain from forcefully returning Uyghurs to China, where they face persecution. This issue continues to strain U.S.-China relations, maintaining the genocide designation initiated during Trump's presidency. Thailand has yet to comment on Rubio's statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)