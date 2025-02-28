Left Menu

U.S. Condemns Thailand's Repatriation of Uyghurs to China

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized Thailand for sending 40 Uyghurs back to China, disregarding U.N. warnings about human rights violations. Beijing denies abuses against the ethnic minority in Xinjiang. The issue remains a major point of tension in U.S.-China relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 00:36 IST
U.S. Condemns Thailand's Repatriation of Uyghurs to China

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio sharply condemned Thailand's recent action of repatriating at least 40 Uyghurs to China. Rubio emphasized that this move violated international human rights protocols, particularly the U.N. Convention Against Torture, highlighting potential risks of torture and mistreatment for the Uyghur community.

Despite warnings from global human rights advocates, Thailand, a key U.S. ally, proceeded with the action. The United Nations had advised against returning the detained Uyghurs, asserting grave risks of irreversible harm. Beijing, however, refutes any wrongdoing and insists that the Uyghurs were sent back legally.

Rubio, a vocal supporter of Uyghur rights, urged international governments to refrain from forcefully returning Uyghurs to China, where they face persecution. This issue continues to strain U.S.-China relations, maintaining the genocide designation initiated during Trump's presidency. Thailand has yet to comment on Rubio's statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025