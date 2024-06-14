Left Menu

Ukrainian Military Thwarts Overnight Missile and Drone Attack

The Ukrainian military successfully intercepted seven of 14 missiles and all 17 drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack. The operation involved shooting down several types of missiles and drones across seven regions, with no reported damage or casualties.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-06-2024 11:04 IST
The Ukrainian military said on Friday it downed seven of 14 missiles and all 17 drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack. Air defence forces shot down seven of 10 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles. Russia also launched three Iskander-M ballistic missiles and one Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missile in its attack.

The Ukrainian military shot down targets over seven regions. The governor of its Zaporizhzhia region said a missile struck an open area with no damage and casualties immediately reported. The air force also destroyed five drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region, its governor said, with no reports of damage or casualties.

