Massive Drug Seizure in Assam: Rs 6 Crore Worth Narcotics Confiscated

In a significant development, narcotic drugs valued at Rs six crore were seized in Assam's Cachar district on Friday, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The operation led to the arrest of three individuals. ''Based on secret inputs, @cacharpolice carried a special operation in an inter-state border area and apprehended three people who were in possession of 21,000 YABA tablets worth Rs 6cr,'' Sarma posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The consignment was brought from a neighbouring state, he added. Earlier on Wednesday, 2,20,000 Yaba tablets worth more than Rs 66 crore were seized from Karimganj district, alongside 36,000 tablets from Karbi Anglong district. Chief Minister Sarma congratulated the Assam Police for their relentless efforts to make the state drug-free.

