Left Menu

Massive Drug Seizure in Assam: Rs 6 Crore Worth Narcotics Confiscated

Narcotic drugs valued at Rs six crore were seized in Assam's Cachar district, leading to the arrest of three individuals. The operation, based on secret inputs, was successfully executed by the Cachar police. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the police for their efforts in combating drug trafficking.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-06-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 12:02 IST
Massive Drug Seizure in Assam: Rs 6 Crore Worth Narcotics Confiscated
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, narcotic drugs valued at Rs six crore were seized in Assam's Cachar district on Friday, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The operation led to the arrest of three individuals. ''Based on secret inputs, @cacharpolice carried a special operation in an inter-state border area and apprehended three people who were in possession of 21,000 YABA tablets worth Rs 6cr,'' Sarma posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The consignment was brought from a neighbouring state, he added. Earlier on Wednesday, 2,20,000 Yaba tablets worth more than Rs 66 crore were seized from Karimganj district, alongside 36,000 tablets from Karbi Anglong district. Chief Minister Sarma congratulated the Assam Police for their relentless efforts to make the state drug-free.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing the Metaverse for Cultural Tourism: Enhancing the Silk Roads Experience

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024