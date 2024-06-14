Left Menu

China's Growing Appetite for New Zealand's Premium Goods

China is witnessing an increasing demand for high-quality goods such as dairy, health products, beef, and lamb from New Zealand. Premier Li Qiang, during his visit to New Zealand, promised to expand market access, foster an internationalized business environment, and urged entrepreneurs to seize emerging opportunities.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-06-2024 12:31 IST
  • China

China sees increasing demand for high-quality goods such as dairy, health products, beef and lamb from New Zealand, Chinese state media said.

Premier Li Qiang promised on a visit to New Zealand that Beijing would further expand market access, create a market-oriented and internationalized business environment, and encouraged entrepreneurs to seize opportunities, state media said.

