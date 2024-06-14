China's Growing Appetite for New Zealand's Premium Goods
China is witnessing an increasing demand for high-quality goods such as dairy, health products, beef, and lamb from New Zealand. Premier Li Qiang, during his visit to New Zealand, promised to expand market access, foster an internationalized business environment, and urged entrepreneurs to seize emerging opportunities.
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-06-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 12:31 IST
- Country:
- China
China sees increasing demand for high-quality goods such as dairy, health products, beef and lamb from New Zealand, Chinese state media said.
Premier Li Qiang promised on a visit to New Zealand that Beijing would further expand market access, create a market-oriented and internationalized business environment, and encouraged entrepreneurs to seize opportunities, state media said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Lifts Beef Import Bans, Signals Stronger Aussie Trade Ties
China Lifts Bans on Australian Beef Imports, Signaling Better Trade Relations
China Opens Doors to Russian Beef Imports
Amit Panghal and Jaismine Lamboria Secure Olympic Berths
Jaismine Lamboria Edges Closer to Paris Olympics: A Stunning Win Over Milisic