Tragic Repatriation: Bodies of Indian Nationals Arrive in India After Kuwait Fire

In a somber event on Friday, an Indian Air Force aircraft transported the bodies of 14 of the 45 Indians who perished in a devastating fire in a building in Kuwait. Newly elected MP Yogender Chandolia confirmed that the aircraft would be landing soon in Delhi from Kerala's Kochi.

The C130J aircraft, carrying the bodies of 45 Indians who died two days ago in Kuwait's Mangaf, had earlier landed at Kochi international airport around 10:30 am. The reception of 31 bodies was led by Central and state ministers, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The remaining 14 bodies are en route to Delhi aboard the same aircraft, now on a domestic flight from Kochi, as reported by airport authorities. "Kamaljeet Sehrawat ji, Bansuri Swaraj ji (both MPs from Delhi) and I will be present at the Palam technical area to offer tributes by laying wreaths on the caskets. The flight is expected to land very shortly," stated Chandolia, the MP from Northwest Delhi. The special IAF aircraft had embarked on its journey to Kochi from Kuwait on Friday morning.

At least 49 foreign workers lost their lives and 50 more sustained injuries in the tragic fire that erupted at a seven-storey building housing 196 migrant workers in the southern city of Mangaf, Kuwait.

