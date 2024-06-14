Left Menu

Sikkim Launches Helpline for Monsoon Emergency Relief

The Sikkim government’s Rural Development Department has introduced a helpline to assist rural areas during monsoon-related emergencies. By dialing 7602673187, residents can receive prompt help. Officials urge citizens to stay vigilant, avoid high-risk areas, pay attention to weather updates, and follow local advisories.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 14-06-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 20:01 IST
Sikkim Launches Helpline for Monsoon Emergency Relief
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Sikkim government has taken a significant step to address monsoon-related emergencies in rural areas by launching a dedicated helpline. The Rural Development Department introduced the service on Friday, with the number 7602673187, aiming to provide timely assistance to residents in need.

Officials emphasized the need for vigilance during the monsoon season. They urged citizens to avoid high-risk areas, stay informed through weather forecasts, and adhere to advisories issued by local authorities.

In a statement released by the Information and Public Relations Department, the state government highlighted the urgency of this initiative as heavy rains and natural disasters pose significant risks during the monsoon months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024