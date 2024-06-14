Sikkim Launches Helpline for Monsoon Emergency Relief

The Sikkim government has taken a significant step to address monsoon-related emergencies in rural areas by launching a dedicated helpline. The Rural Development Department introduced the service on Friday, with the number 7602673187, aiming to provide timely assistance to residents in need.

Officials emphasized the need for vigilance during the monsoon season. They urged citizens to avoid high-risk areas, stay informed through weather forecasts, and adhere to advisories issued by local authorities.

In a statement released by the Information and Public Relations Department, the state government highlighted the urgency of this initiative as heavy rains and natural disasters pose significant risks during the monsoon months.

