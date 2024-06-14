Youth Arrested for Threatening BJP Leaders on Social Media
A college student was apprehended for allegedly issuing threats to BJP leaders, including Udaipur MP Manna Lal Rawat, on social media. The student was angry over Rawat's statement on the Bhartiya Tribal Party. The police have taken the young man into custody and charges are being processed.
- Country:
- India
A college student has been apprehended for allegedly issuing a threat against prominent BJP leaders and Udaipur MP Manna Lal Rawat through social media channels, as confirmed by local police today.
The accused, named Suni Kuni alias Kunti Bhagora, a 21-year-old resident of Dhariawad, expressed his anger towards Rawat's comments on the Bhartiya Tribal Party. Bhagora is a college student studying in Shahpura, Jaipur.
Rawat had previously reported the threats to the Superintendent of Police in Udaipur, stating that the comments also made reference to the mistreatment and assault of BJP MP Kangana Ranaut by a CISF constable. The police have now formally arrested Bhagora, and an investigation is underway.
