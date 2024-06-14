Securing the Sacred: J&K Police Mock Drill Ensures Safety at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine
The Jammu and Kashmir police, along with other agencies, conducted a mock drill focused on ensuring the security of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district. Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi Mohita Sharma emphasized the importance of inter-agency coordination and community vigilance in maintaining shrine and pilgrim safety.
The Jammu and Kashmir police, in collaboration with other agencies, executed a comprehensive mock drill on Friday to reinforce security measures at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi Mohita Sharma, highlighted that ensuring the safety of the shrine and its pilgrims is of utmost priority.
The drill, aimed at inter-agency coordination, involved sanitizing nearby villages and establishing control measures to prevent unauthorized access to the shrine.
