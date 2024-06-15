Tragic End for Toddler After 17-Hour Borewell Rescue in Gujarat

A tragic incident unfolded in Gujarat's Amreli district when a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, Aarohi, died after falling 50 feet into a borewell in Surajpura village. The incident occurred around 12:30 pm on Friday, prompting an immediate rescue operation.

Despite the 17-hour-long effort led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Aarohi was brought out unconscious early on Saturday and later declared dead by doctors at the civil hospital. The local fire department initiated the rescue, and an NDRF team from Gandhinagar joined the effort later that evening.

The child was trapped at a depth of 50 feet within the borewell, which was 500 feet deep. Throughout the operation, oxygen was provided to the girl via a 108 ambulance service team. Unfortunately, she showed no signs of movement and succumbed to her injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)