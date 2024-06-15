Left Menu

Tragic End for Toddler After 17-Hour Borewell Rescue in Gujarat

Aarohi, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, tragically died after falling 50-feet deep into a borewell in Surajpura village, Gujarat. Despite a 17-hour rescue operation involving the NDRF, she was declared dead upon being rescued. Local authorities initiated the rescue, with the NDRF joining later.

PTI | Amreli | Updated: 15-06-2024 08:42 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 08:42 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Gujarat's Amreli district when a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, Aarohi, died after falling 50 feet into a borewell in Surajpura village. The incident occurred around 12:30 pm on Friday, prompting an immediate rescue operation.

Despite the 17-hour-long effort led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Aarohi was brought out unconscious early on Saturday and later declared dead by doctors at the civil hospital. The local fire department initiated the rescue, and an NDRF team from Gandhinagar joined the effort later that evening.

The child was trapped at a depth of 50 feet within the borewell, which was 500 feet deep. Throughout the operation, oxygen was provided to the girl via a 108 ambulance service team. Unfortunately, she showed no signs of movement and succumbed to her injuries.

