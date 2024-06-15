Left Menu

Judicial Custody Extended for Kejriwal Aide in Maliwal Assault Case

The judicial custody of Bibhav Kumar, a key aide to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has been extended till June 22. Kumar faces charges of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal. Arrested on May 18, he has faced multiple remands and was presented via video conferencing as the investigation continues.

Bibhav Kumar
Bibhav Kumar, a close aide to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will remain in judicial custody until June 22, a court ruled on Saturday. Kumar stands accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on May 13 at the chief minister's official residence.

Presented via video conference before the duty metropolitan magistrate, his custody was extended, with a directive for Delhi Police to produce him again on June 22. The decision followed an earlier extension on Friday, due to the absence of the investigating officer.

Originally arrested on May 18, Kumar had his initial police custody extended over several sessions as charges under the Indian Penal Code—ranging from criminal intimidation to attempted culpable homicide—are being scrutinized. His anticipatory bail plea became moot upon his arrest, and an FIR was filed on May 16.

