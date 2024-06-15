Left Menu

Tragedy in Surat: Family of Four Found Dead in Apartment

A 58-year-old woman, her sisters, and her brother-in-law were found dead in a Surat apartment, likely due to asphyxiation from a gas-powered geyser. Deputy Commissioner of Police R P Barot mentioned that the exact cause of death is under investigation. The victims' bodies have been sent for postmortem.

In a tragic incident, a family of four was discovered dead in their apartment in Surat, Gujarat. The deceased include a 58-year-old woman, her sisters, and her brother-in-law, police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police R P Barot revealed that the victims might have succumbed to asphyxiation caused by a gas-powered geyser left running. However, he added that the exact cause of death is still under investigation.

The apartment owner Jasuben Vadhel, her sisters Shantaben Vadhel (53) and Gauriben Mevad (55), and Gauriben's husband Hirabhai (60) were among the deceased. The tragedy came to light when Jasuben's son found them unconscious in the morning and reported it to the police.

