Turkish Forces Neutralize 17 PKK and YPG Militants in Northern Iraq and Syria
Turkish forces have successfully neutralized 17 militants from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia in operations conducted in northern Iraq and northern Syria. The term 'neutralised,' according to the Turkish defence ministry, generally signifies that the militants have been killed.
Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 15-06-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 14:26 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish forces have killed 17 militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia in northern Iraq and northern Syria, the defence ministry said on Saturday on X.
A ministry statement used the term "neutralised", which normally means killed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkish Forces
- PKK
- YPG
- neutralized
- militants
- northern Iraq
- Syria
- defence ministry
- operations
- killed
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden urges Hamas to accept latest hostage deal and says militants are 'no longer capable' of another Oct 7-style attack, reports AP.
Syria and Turkey Standoff: Mekdad Demands Withdrawal for Dialogue
Iran-Syria Diplomatic Talks Amid Gaza Conflict
Escalation in the West Bank: Israeli Forces and Militants Clash
Iranian Revolutionary Guards Adviser Killed in Israeli Airstrike in Syria