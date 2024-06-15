Left Menu

Turkish Forces Neutralize 17 PKK and YPG Militants in Northern Iraq and Syria

Turkish forces have successfully neutralized 17 militants from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia in operations conducted in northern Iraq and northern Syria. The term 'neutralised,' according to the Turkish defence ministry, generally signifies that the militants have been killed.

Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 15-06-2024 14:26 IST
Turkish forces have killed 17 militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia in northern Iraq and northern Syria, the defence ministry said on Saturday on X.

A ministry statement used the term "neutralised", which normally means killed.

