Massive Drug Haul: Over 100 Packets Wash Up on Gujarat Shores

Over 100 packets of drugs, including charas and methamphetamine, have washed up on the shores of Gujarat's Kutch and Devbhumi Dwarka districts in recent days, local police confirmed on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Nitesh Pandey reported that over 50 packets, containing charas, were discovered near Gorinja village in Devbhumi Dwarka district. 'We have so far recovered more than 50 such packets, and we will continue to sweep the area,' Pandey said. Samples from the packets have been sent for forensic examination.

In a separate operation, Special Operations Group official PP Gohil disclosed that 29 packets were retrieved from Kutch's coastline. These included 20 packets of charas and nine of methamphetamine. Police say that the packets were likely abandoned by smugglers fearing capture, and favorable wind conditions caused them to wash ashore.

The cumulative count of recovered packets now exceeds 100, with multiple operations contributing to the haul over the past few days.

