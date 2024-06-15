Princess of Wales joins royals on Buckingham Palace balcony after cancer diagnosis early this year

The Princess of Wales has joined other members of the royal family on a Buckingham Palace balcony at the end of the King's Birthday Parade.

The event is Kate's first public appearance since she was diagnosed with cancer early this year.

The family and crowds outside the palace are watching a flyby of military aircraft to cap ceremonies marking the monarch's official birthday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)