Delhi water crisis: AAP govt urges Haryana to discharge water on humanitarian grounds

In view of the water shortage in the national capital, the Delhi government has appealed to Haryana to discharge additional water into the Yamuna on humanitarian grounds, senior AAP leader and minister Atishi said on Saturday.

Delhi's water minister also told a press conference here that the capital is facing a shortage of 70 million gallons per day (MGD) in production due to a lack of raw water in the Munak Canal and Wazirabad reservoir.

The normal water production of around 1,002 MGD in Delhi on June 6 went down to 932 MGD on Friday because of a lack of raw water, she said.

''The Delhi government has appealed to Haryana to release additional water for the people of the city on humanitarian grounds,'' the minister said, adding that issues related to the share of Yamuna water can be discussed after heatwave conditions abate.

Delhi's water production has dropped to 932 MGD due to insufficient inflow from Haryana. The water level at the Wazirabad Barrage has plunged by six feet to 668.5 feet, and the water received from Munak Canal has decreased to 902 cusecs, she said.

The water level at Wazirabad Barrage should be 674.5 feet but it is only 668.5 feet right now. The water at Wazirabad Barrage has almost finished and no water is coming at all, said the minister.

''On the other hand, Delhi is also not getting enough water from the Munak Canal. On June 10, Delhi received 925 cusecs of water from Munak Canal, which decreased to 919 cusecs on June 11, decreased to 903 on June 12, reached 906 on 13 June, and decreased to 902 cusecs on June 15,'' she stated.

The minister said no solution to the water crisis in Delhi could be found during the meeting of the Upper Yamuna River Board on Friday. Himachal Pradesh is ready to provide the water that was not used by it to Delhi, she claimed.

''I spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on the phone and he assured me cooperation,'' the minister said.

Atishi said the calculation of data on the availability of water from Himachal Pradesh is yet to be done by the Board.

In a meeting with Delhi Jal Board officials on Saturday, it was decided that an assessment be done of areas not getting any water and the number of water tankers be increased, she said.

Currently, DJB tankers are making around 10,000 trips in water-scarce areas supplying 10 MGD of water per day.

In some other areas like Bawana, Dwarka and Nangloi, emergency tube wells have been started to provide water to the local residents, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)