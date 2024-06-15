Left Menu

Miscreants loot church, attack 2 priests in Odisha's Sundergarh district

He said there were 10-12 persons attacked the fathers with lathi and iron rod.Father Xalxo said, We were asleep when the miscreants barged into the church after breaking open the grill door. Father Bilung said, There were 10-12 persons. They looted the money kept in church after collection from the hostel and school.

Unidentified miscreants physically assaulted two priests and looted Rs 10 lakh from a catholic church in Odisha's Sundergarh district, police said on Saturday.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Rourkela Zone 3) Nirmal Chandra Mohapatra said, ''The incident occurred late on Friday night in the Jharbahal area about 25 km from Rourkela town. The unknown miscreants attacked the fathers and looted money.'' After breaking open the main gate, the miscreants proceeded to the father's room. The injured fathers were identified as Alois Xalxo (72), and Nirial Bilung (52).

The injured fathers were admitted to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) and their health condition was stable.

The health condition of the two fathers is reported to be stable, said Dr Ganesh Dash, Director RGH.

The SDPO said the amount of cash looted was Rs 10 lakh. The cash was inside the church after collection from hostel and other places. He said there were 10-12 persons attacked the fathers with lathi and iron rod.

Father Xalxo said, ''We were asleep when the miscreants barged into the church after breaking open the grill door.'' Father Bilung said, ''There were 10-12 persons. They tied us and when we shouted they attacked and injured us. They looted the money kept in church after collection from the hostel and school.''

