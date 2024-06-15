Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Ship evacuated and ablaze after attack by Yemen's Houthis, UKMTO says

The Iran-allied Houthis have launched dozens of attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea region since November in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas. The Houthi campaign in the Red Sea region has disrupted global shipping, cascading delays and costs through supply chains. The militants have sunk one ship, seized another vessel and killed three seafarers in separate attacks.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 19:28 IST
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Saturday the crew of a Palau-flagged cargo ship had been evacuated and the ship was on fire and sinking, referring to an incident that happened 98 nautical miles east of Yemen's Aden on June 13.

Missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi militants struck the Verbena in the Gulf of Aden on Thursday, sparking a fire and severely injuring one of its crew, U.S. Central Command said. The Iran-allied Houthis have launched dozens of attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea region since November in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.

